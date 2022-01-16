Nepal provides over 14 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Nepal Government on Sunday provided humanitarian assistance weighing over 14 tonnes to Afghanistan. For the first time in modern history, Nepal has provided humanitarian assistance to a foreign country.

Speaking at the press meet on Sunday at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Foreign Minister Dr Narayan informed that the humanitarian assistance included medicine, clothes and utensils among others as per the list provided by the United Nations.

"We take assistance from various countries and agencies during big natural disasters. However, this act of providing support will send a message that Nepal not only always takes assistance, it also doesn't lag behind to provide support to other countries when needed. This will help lift up Nepal's image high in the international arena," FM Khadka told reporters.

Minister Khadka said all the materials were provided free of cost by the entrepreneurs without incurring any liability to the government. He said the Himalayan Airlines supported this by providing the free chartered flight to transport the materials to Afghanistan.

The Humanitarian Assistance containing medicines, garments, and household items was handed over by Sewa Lamsal, Joint Secretary of the Nepal Foreign Ministry to Dr Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan amid a brief program organised at the Kabul Airport today.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nepal in a statement said, “Economic hardship and harsh winter weather in Afghanistan necessitated humanitarian assistance and support from the international community to the people of Afghanistan.”

