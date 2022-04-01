Nepal Prime Minister leaves for New Delhi on 3-day official visit 

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday left Kathmandu for India on a three-day official visit, leading a delegation including four cabinet ministers.

Senior government officials, including Speaker Agni Sapkota, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, and others, were present at the airport to see off the Prime Minister.

Deuba will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today and later in the evening will pay a visit to the head office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

"Prime Minister of Nepal Shri @SherBDeuba ji will visit Head office of @BJP4India today evening on the invitation of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji. This visit will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries and enhance dialog between BJP and Nepali Congress," In-Charge, Foreign Affairs Department Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a tweet.

On the second day of his visit, the Nepali Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, where the signing of agreements will take place.

Deuba is being accompanied by a high-level delegation and his spouse Dr. Arzu Deuba, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday finalised Deuba’s delegation that includes Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal, Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada, and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mahendra Ray Yadav.

Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of his Nepal counterpart.

Recently, a meeting between PM Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba took place on November 2, 2021, on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow.

On Sunday, the last day of the three-day visit, PM Deuba will fly to Varanasi and will pay a visit to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple and Nepali Temple which is also known as Shri Samrajeswar Pashupatinath Mahadev Mandir.

He has visited India several times. This will be his fifth visit to India as PM, with the last visit being in August 2017.