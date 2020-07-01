Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli calls for cabinet meeting today



Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning to hold consultations with sitting ministers.

Oli called for the cabinet meeting amid many leaders of Nepal`s ruling Communist Party asked prime minister to resign with immediate effect, during a standing committee meeting of the party on Tuesday.

Senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalnath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam, asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his `failure` over various issues.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli calls cabinet meeting for today morning to hold consultations with sitting ministers. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/eXihYfVJoM — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020 ×

According to Himalayan Times, the Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) got heated up as Oli`s recent controversial statement on India, among others things, were put on table for discussion.

An ANI report quoting media reports stated that Dahal or Gautam are expected to be the next Prime Minister of Nepal.

