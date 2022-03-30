Nepal PM Deuba calls for ‘bold climate action’ at BIMSTEC Summit

The climate crisis has upset the ‘organic link’ between mountains and oceans, said Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday, stressing the immediate need for climate action.

PM Deuba made this remark while delivering his virtual speech at the 5th BIMSTEC summit.

"The climate crisis has upset the ‘organic link’ between mountains and oceans. We need bold climate action before the crisis passes the point of no return. We need bold climate action before the crisis passes the point of no return," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister stated that BIMSTEC must do its part to address the long-term economic, social, and developmental consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that the region builds back better.

Deuba said the current crisis must create a gateway to a greener, safer, and more sustainable Bay of Bengal region.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the challenges facing the region and outlined the steps the BIMSTEC Member States must take collectively in the sectors of cooperation such as trade, investment, energy, connectivity, climate change, and people-to-people contacts.

Reaffirming Nepal’s commitment to contribute to the BIMSTEC process, PM Deuba said, "We must breathe new life into BIMSTEC and better frame the future of cooperation by pooling the strengths of all Member States."

"Our race to resilience must start with a green and inclusive recovery plan. This means action on vaccines, investment in health systems, and the expansion of social protection schemes, "he added.

He also said that Nepal is near to attaining its target of vaccinating the population and that, so far, 68 percent of the population has been successfully vaccinated with double shots.

The Prime Minister called for an acceleration of the SDG's implementation, as "it is more crucial for countries like Nepal, which are set to graduate from the LDC category."

"Connectivity plays a catalytic role in enhancing an effective regional process. We must enhance investment in transportation networks, energy, and power grid interconnections, "he added.

For a vibrant, forward-looking, and integrated BIMSTEC region, Nepal's Prime Minister said there is a need to promote Buddhism as a strong connecting thread.

"We call for an early operationalization of the Buddhist circuit connecting Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha," he said.

Besides Nepal, BIMSTEC comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, India, and Bhutan.

The Summit adopted the BIMSTEC Charter following a virtual signing ceremony. The Prime Minister signed the Charter on behalf of Nepal.

The Summit also endorsed three new instruments. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, who participated in the Summit in person in Colombo, signed the ‘BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters" and the ‘Memorandum of Association on the Establishment of a Technology Transfer Facility in Colombo’ on behalf of the Government of Nepal.