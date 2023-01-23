Nepal plane crash: Officials identify two more dead bodies of Indian nationals

Nepal's officials said on Sunday (January 22) that they have identified two more bodies of Indian nationals who lost their lives in a plane crash in Pokhara. The officials have assured the relatives of the victims that all four bodies will be handed over on Monday.

The world was left in shock after one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the history of the Himalayan nation. An ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft of Yeti Airlines crashed with 72 people onboard.

The plane, flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara on January 14, crashed into a gorge between Pokhara's domestic and the new-inaugurated international airport just seconds before it was supposed to land.

WATCH | Failure to deploy wing flaps may have caused Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal

There were fifty-three Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, and four crew members on board the aircraft when it crashed.

The five Indians have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha (25), Bishal Sharma (22), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Sonu Jaiswal (35), and Sanjaya Jaiswal. All were reportedly from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

