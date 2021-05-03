Nepal law minister Lila Nath Shrestha confident PM Oli will win the trust vote

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Monday next week, May 10, confirms Lila Nath Shrestha, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to WION.



Accordingly, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned the House meeting for 1 pm on Monday.

Shrestha said that the country has to move forward and form a stable government.



“The opposition party Nepali Congress and leader Madhav Kumar Nepal do not have support in the parliament like Oli has,” Shrestha told WION.

Referring to the instability of the government, the Minister said, “The country cannot run like this. The political process needs to move forward.”

A section of Oli's party, Nepal Communist Party-Unified Marxist-Leninist led by former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal is not happy with Oli since the formation of this government in 2017, accusing him of working unilaterally as head of the government and the party.

The political crisis in the country deepened after a Supreme Court verdict rejecting the 2018 unification between the then CPN-UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre and effectively reviving the two parties on March 7.

In the 271-member House of Representatives, the CPN-UML has 121 seats, the Nepali Congress 63, the CPN-Maoist Centre of former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 49, the Janata Samajbadi Party 34, and smaller parties four seats.