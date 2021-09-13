Myanmar’s Suu Kyi skips court hearing citing ‘dizziness’

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing for health reasons, her legal team said on Monday.

A member of her legal team described her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness.

The 76-year-old leader, who has been detained on various charges since her overthrow in a military coup on 1 February, did not have coronavirus but felt ill having not travelled in a vehicle for a long time, her lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.

“It is not serious sickness... She suffered car sickness. She cannot stand that feeling and told us she wanted to take a rest,” Soe was quoted as saying.

Suu Kyi is on trial in the capital Naypyitaw over charges that include illegal importation and possession of walkie-talkie radios and violating coronavirus protocols.

She is also facing charges in a separate case of accepting bribes and violating a state secrets law

Her lawyers reject all of the allegations.

Khin Maung Zaw, who is leading her legal team, said Aung San Suu Kyi could not take the stand on Monday and the judge consented to her absence.

“She seemed to be ill, sneezing and said she was drowsy. Therefore, the lawyers talked only briefly with her,” he said.

