Myanmar shadow government welcomes ASEAN call for an end to violence

Myanmar's shadow government comprising of ousted lawmakers has welcomed a call by leaders of Southeast Asian nations for end to "military violence". Myanmar military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing attended a high-level summit on Saturday with leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations. The ASEAN leaders discussed mounting crisis in Myanmar.

Myanmar military ousted civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1. The country has been rocked by pro-democracy protests ever since. Security forces have adopted a strong-handed approach to quell the dissent.

The ASEAN meeting produced a consensus that there would be "an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar", said a statement released by the bloc Saturday night.

ASEAN will also have a special envoy to "facilitate mediation" between all parties, and this representative will be able to travel to Myanmar.

A spokesperson from a shadow government of ousted lawmakers -- many of whom are from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party -- on Saturday welcomed the call for an end to violence in Myanmar as "encouraging news".

"This is what the National Unity Government has been calling for," said the NUG's minister of international cooperation known as Dr Sasa, who is currently in hiding with the rest of his fellow lawmakers.

"We eagerly await the engagement by the (ASEAN) secretary general... we look forward to firm action by ASEAN to follow up its decisions and restore our democracy and freedom for our people and for the region."

The lawmakers of the NUG are currently wanted for high treason by the junta.

