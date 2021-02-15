Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay

The situation in Myanmar appeared to be worsening as security forces opened fire on Monday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported.

The number of casualties was not clear, it said. A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded.

The military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi government has completed for two weeks and there are no indications so far that the military wants to soften its stand against the protesters.



The military imposed hours-long internet blackout and extra troop movement was seen at key locations in Yangon.

However, fresh protests again flared in Yangon on Monday morning, including near the central bank.

Meanwhile, Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer has told the media that she will remain in custody till Wednesday (February 17). It was previously thought that her custody was to end on Monday (February 15).

At the Burmese central bank, several hundred protesters held up signs calling for colleagues to join the CDM - civil disobedience movement - and stated their refusal to accept the coup.

In Mandalay, members of the city's engineers' group joined marched with banners denouncing the military's takeover of the elected government.

Overnight, police and soldiers were seen on the streets of many towns and cities raising fears of a wave of night-time arrests of those seen as ring leaders of the protest movement.

(With inputs from agencies)