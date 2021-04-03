Myanmar: Ethnic rebel groups express support for anti-coup protesters

In a sign that situation in Myanmar may involve further complications, ten of Myanmar's rebel groups declared support for anti-military coup protesters. This has raised fears that the Myanmar may further spiral into a broader conflict. The ethnic armies have fought with the military for decades.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power on February 1, triggering an uprising that the junta has sought to quell with deadly crackdowns.

On Saturday, 10 of these rebel groups met virtually to discuss the situation. They condemnedb junta's use of live ammunition against protesters.

"The leaders of the military council must be held accountable," said General Yawd Serk, leader of rebel group the Restoration Council of Shan State.

Myanmar's military junta declared a month-long ceasefire with ethnic armed groups last week.

The announcement did not encompass stopping lethal force against anti-coup demonstrations.

But Yawd Serk said the ceasefire means security forces should halt "all violent actions", including against protesters.

The 10 rebel groups that met online are signatories to a nationwide ceasefire agreement that was brokered by Suu Kyi's government, which attempted to negotiate an end to the ethnic militias' decades-long armed struggle for greater autonomy.

But distrust runs deep for the ethnic minorities of Myanmar, and Yawd Serk said the 10 signatories to the nationwide ceasefire would "review" the deal during their meeting.

"I would like to state that the (10 groups) firmly stand with the people who are... demanding the end of dictatorship," he said.

(With AFP inputs)