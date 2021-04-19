Myanmar military TV shows bruised protesters, leading to outcry

A monintoring group called for international action after Myanmar's military junta aired images of anti-coup protesters that appeared to show them having been tortured and bruised.

The images were tweeted by The Asistancce Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a human rights organisation working to secure the release of prisoners in the country.

"Emboldened through impunity. This junta uses torture as its policy. AAPP is concerned for all those detained particularly in undisclosed locations If international community does not act. Torture, and to death, will clearly continue," AAPP said in a tweet.

If international community does not act. Torture, and to death, will clearly continue

According to AAPP, as of Sunday, 3,229 protesters have been detained or sentenced, and 930 have been issued arrest warrants. The monitoring group said 737 people have been killed since the coup ousted the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

Images carried on Sunday by junta-owned MRTV showed six detainees, including two women. Their faces appeared engorged, bloodied or bruised. The jaw of one of the women was swollen and she appeared to have a black eye.

#Myanmar's military screened the pictures on the right - young women they had detained, bearing harrowing signs of abuse - on the nightly news today. They fact they felt free to show these images - and wanted to - speaks volumes. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

The MRTV report said the protesters were arrested on Sunday in Yankin, a suburb of Yangon, the country's biggest city.

Kim Jolliffe, a researcher on Myanmar, said in a tweet: "The Myanmar junta's strategy from start to finish is based on the same gambit: "We can be more brutal than you... We can be more shockingly hurtful and terrifying than you" That is all they have. But it knows no bounds."

