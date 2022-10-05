Myanmar Junta's leader won't be allowed to attend upcoming ASEAN summit: Cambodia

Myanmar's Junta leader has not been invited to an ASEAN regional summit happening next month, host nation Cambodia announced on Wednesday.

In what can be seen as a fresh diplomatic snub, the Junta has been invited to "nominate a non-political representative for the upcoming ASEAN Summits". This means that Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing won't be allowed to attend the summit.

Since the military junta seized power last year, ASEAN has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Myanmar. However, as per AFP, there has been little progress on the "five-point consensus" agreed on with Junta.

Watch | Myanmar: Bullet fired from ground pierces through fuselage of an aircraft, one injured

As a result the group, its leader and ministers have in the recent past been shut out of meetings of the ten-member regional bloc ASEAN. In February and August Junta's top diplomat was barred from attending the bloc's foreign minister gatherings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The five-point consensus calls for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar. It also urges for a dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.

Also read | Myanmar's Suu Kyi and Australian economist sentenced to three years in jail

ASEAN's latest snub comes as the United States attempts to pressurise the Junta through United Nations after an air strike in September killed 11 schoolchildren.

Previously the August meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers had ended with a rare condemnation of the junta's actions. The ministers had remarked that they were "deeply disappointed by the limited progress in and lack of commitment of the Naypyidaw authorities to the timely and complete implementation of the five-point consensus".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.