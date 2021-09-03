Must decide about 'legalising' political force in Afghanistan, says Putin

In what can be characterised by many as Russia's first indication of mellowing stance towards the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for joint efforts to decide about "legalising" a political force there.

Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok. He was asked if Moscow would recognise the Taliban government.

Taliban is formally recognised as a terrorist group in Russia.

Soviet Russia had invaded Afghanistan in 1979. Many of the current Talibanis were involved in the resistance against the invading force. The Soviet troops exited Afghanistan in the year 1979. The Taliban soon gained prominence in next decade and became politically influencial which led to them capturing power in the country.

After Taliban's recent power grab in Afghanistan, most of the major countries have gone in wait-and-watch mode. The regime does not enjoy formal recognition all over the world.

Taliban meanwhile has been making overtures to China. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told an Italian newspaper on Thursday that Taliban would rely on Chinese funding.

Mujahid stated the Taliban will strive for an economic recovery with China's backing in an interview published by La Repubblica on Thursday.

Mujahid claimed that the regime supported China's One Belt One Road initiative.