Multiple explosions heard at Pakistan Army Depot in Sialkot: Sources

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Mar 20, 2022, 12:14 PM(IST)

The explosion is suspected to have occurred at an ammunition depot in an area controlled by the Pakistan Army. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.

A series of massive explosions took place in Sialkot, Pakistan, just 13.5 kilometres from the Indian border. 

According to the report, a large fire broke out at the Pakistani ordinance store in Sialkot. There has been an explosion and continuing booms since 6 a.m.

The Pakistan Army Depot is located in Sialkot's Bhalan Wala neighbourhood.

So far, no official reason has been given for the series of explosions in the area. 

×

According to locals, no one has died as of yet as a result of the incident.

Details have yet to be confirmed by the Pakistan army.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read in App