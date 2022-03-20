Multiple explosions heard at Pakistan Army Depot in Sialkot: Sources

A series of massive explosions took place in Sialkot, Pakistan, just 13.5 kilometres from the Indian border.

According to the report, a large fire broke out at the Pakistani ordinance store in Sialkot. There has been an explosion and continuing booms since 6 a.m.

The Pakistan Army Depot is located in Sialkot's Bhalan Wala neighbourhood.

So far, no official reason has been given for the series of explosions in the area.

Huge fire at Pakistan Sialkot ordinance depot. Resultant explosion and ongoing blasts since 6 AM mrg PST...



Pakistan Army Depot in Bhalan Wala, Sialkot.



No Official Reason given so far, ground sources say pic.twitter.com/0BzeAuQc3Z — WION (@WIONews) March 20, 2022 ×

According to locals, no one has died as of yet as a result of the incident.

Details have yet to be confirmed by the Pakistan army.



(With inputs from agencies)