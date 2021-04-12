More than 700 civilians killed by Myanmar junta since coup

The Myanmar military has been terrorizing civilians since a coup two months earlier. The armed forces of the country have killed more than 700 civilians since the February 1 coup, a human rights group reported over the weekend.

At least 82 people were killed in the city of Bago on Friday during a crackdown against anti-coup protesters.

The actual number of those killed is likely much higher, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which has been tracking deaths since the coup began.

On records a total of 701 people have been killed, 3,100 people detained, and 650 arrest warrants were issued during the protests.

Myanmar spends twice as much on defence as it does on education and health combined. With half a million soldiers, at least on paper, Myanmar has the world’s 38th strongest military, according to Global Fire Power, which ranks 140 nations on their capability to wage war.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 after allegations of rigging during the November 8, 2020 elections and rising political tensions in the country.

The military detained several officials and ruling party leaders, including the country's de facto leader and Foreign Minister, Aung San Suu Kyi, and declared a state of emergency for one year. High-ranking officials in custody are being tried in a military court, as widespread demonstrations continue.

