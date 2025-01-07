Two minor girls burnt their father to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly sexually assaulting them, police said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The incident took place on Monday in Mughal Chowk, Gujranwala, about 80 km from Lahore.

Police said that Ali Akbar, 48, had contracted three marriages and had 10 children from them. While Akbar's first wife had passed away, the remaining two wives and the children were living in a rented house.

According to the police, when Akbar was asleep on Monday (Jan 6), his 12- and 15-year-old daughters sprinkled petrol on him and set him afire.

He suffered severe burns and was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his burns.

Both girls were taken into custody and told the police in their statements that their father would sexually assault them.

“We both planned to kill our father for sexually assaulting us. We took petrol from his (bike) and sprinkled it on him before setting him on fire,” they said.

The police also said they were recording statements from the deceased's two wives before registering a murder case.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

