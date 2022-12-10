Pak cleric accused of forced conversions among list of 30 entities sanctioned by the UK

Mian Abdul Haq, a Pakistani Muslim cleric, is among 30 human rights violators sanctioned by the UK, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced on Friday (Dec 9) to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

Haq of the Bharchundi Sharif shrine, Sindh has been accused of forced conversions and marriages of girls and women from minorities, including Hindus. He is a politician in Sindh with a fair amount of influence and has been criticised for the forced confessions, the PTI news agency reported.

"It is our duty to promote free and open societies around the world. Today, our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights to the account. We are committed to using every lever at our disposal to secure a future of freedom over fear," said Cleverly.

The sanction package includes individuals and entities involved in activities like torturing prisoners, mobilisation of troops to rape civilians and many more.

These sanctions include freezing assets and a travel ban on the violators. It also prevents UK citizens and businesses from having financial deals or resources owned by the person.

Andrey Tishenin from the Russian Federal Security Service in Crimea and Artur Shambazov, a senior detective, are also on the list for torturing Ukrainian Oleksandr Kostenko in 2015.

Uganda's Kale Kayihura, the Inspector General of Police, has been sanctioned for overlooking several human rights violations in the country between 2005 and 2018.

The list further includes top Iranian officials and the Myanmar junta for sexual abuse.