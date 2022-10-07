Maryam Sharif reunites with her father, former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif, after three years

After three years, today (October 7), PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif traveled to London to meet her father, Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who's been in the country for three years.

Maryam will be spending a month with her father and will also undergo a medical procedure. As per reports, this is Maryam's first visit after the demise of her mother in 2019.

Prior to her arrival, Maryam said, "I can’t wait for the moment that my plane lands and I meet my father," Dawn remarked.

After a Lahore High Court judgment, Maryam received her passport back in exchange for bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019. Only a few days later, the Islamabad High Court vacated her conviction in the Avenfield case before her passport was returned.

Hussain Nawaz said, "It was heart-wrenching to see her [Ms Sharif] go to jail because of Imran Khan and his government. It is painful for any brother to see his sister go through that. When she arrives, we will talk to each other and share our grief," Dawn reported.

Maryam was greeted by her brother Hassan and her son, Junaid Safdar. A picture went viral of the brother-sister duo hugging each other.

However, PML-N's and PTI supporters at the airport got into a heated argument with each other by insulting each other with abusive language.

Later, outside the Avenfield House, hundreds of PML-N workers gathered to celebrate Maryam's arrival, with some playing dhol and chanting, and others dancing along to celebrate.

A day earlier, Nawaz Sharif thanked all his supporters who had gathered outside his office in Stanhope House to welcome his daughter.

