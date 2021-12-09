Maryam Nawaz croons 'Chura Liya' in son's wedding, lashes out at subsequent politicisation

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz created quite a buzz on social media after she was seen in a video singing iconic Bollywood song 'Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko'. She earned praise from netizens for her singing skills. But attracted comments from political opponents as well.

Nawaz was filmed signing at her son Junaid Safdar's wedding.

Following the video on social media, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry criticised Maryam Nawaz for holding her son's marriage ceremony "using nation's money". Maryam Nawaz in turn, appealed everyone to refrain from 'political commentary'.

“My son’s wedding is a private, family affair. I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary,” she wrote on Twitter.

She requested everyone to refrain from commenting on a family ceremony.

“I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Fawad Chaudhry's words about Maryam Nawaz came during a press conference. He praised Maryam Nawaz's singing skills and said the celebrations had "nothing to object to".

However, he said that Nawaz should not have spent "nation's money on wedding events".

The video of Maryam Nawaz singing however, has gone viral on Pakistani social media.