Making 'Hindu temple' in Islamabad is against the spirit of Islam: Pakistani politician

Pakistani politician and current Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that making a new mandir in Islamabad is against the spirit of Islam.

In a video interview, he strongly opposed making of the temple saying it is not only against the spirit of Islam but is also an insult to the ‘state of Madinah’.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly said that after the victory of Mecca, Hazrat Muhammad along with Hazrat Ali broke 360 idols in Baitullah Sharif and said truth has come and falsehood has vanished.

"Pakistan was made in the name of Islam and building another Hindu temple in the capital is against the soul of Islam," he added.

Construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad is getting a lot of heat. A lawyer has challenged its construction in IHC, while fatwas against it continue. Here's an ally of govt Pervaiz Elahi opposing construction: Making a new mandir in the capital is against the spirit of Islam.

Earlier on June 30, an advocate in Islamabad High Court (IHC) had challenged the government's decision to construct a temple for the Hindu community of Islamabad.

On June 24, after 73 years of the inception of Pakistan, the minority Hindus living there got the news of the construction of the first temple and crematorium in the capital city of Islamabad.

Allowing them to offer prayers, without having to travel out of this city anymore.

A simple groundbreaking ceremony was held in Islamabad's H-9 sector area, allocating at least 4 Kanal land for the construction of the first proper Hindu temple of the capital.

Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi, performed the ceremony. He said the Hindu population in the capital has been increasing considerably in the past two decades, making it important to make a temple for them to worship in.



(With inputs from PTI)