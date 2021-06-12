Kabul: Blasts in buses kill at least 7

Blasts targetting two mini buses in Kabul claimed at least 7 lives, police said on Saturday. The blasts took place in the neighbourhood dominated by minority Hazara community. Similar attacks on buses this month killed 12 civilians in this neighbourhood.

Basir Mujahid, Kabul's police spokesman, added that six people had also been wounded in Saturday's blasts.

As foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the violence is increasing in the country.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attacks.

The Hazara community has also been the target of a number of attacks from the Islamic State militant group. In May an unclaimed attack on a school in the area left around 80, mostly school girls, dead.

