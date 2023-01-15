It's shameful for nuclear power to beg, says Pakistan PM Sharif

Addressing the passing-out ceremony of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administration Service (PAS) on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it was shameful to have a nuclear weapon in one hand and a begging bowl in the other.

Shehbaz claimed that seeking more loans made him feel ashamed and that turning to overseas lenders was the wrong course of action, given they needed to pay the money back. He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying that, in the past, they have lost time with disorder and protests.

PM Shehbaz said that if their "bus moved at a faster rate" and in the proper direction, they could achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and avoid foreign loans.

He explained his perspective on the nation's economic problems. He also expressed regret that, throughout the previous 75 years, many administrations, whether led by civilian leaders or military dictators, had failed to solve the problems.

Pakistan's PM stated that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had pledged a $1 billion loan to Pakistan during his most recent trip to the UAE. In his remarks, PM Shehbaz praised Saudi Arabia for its financial assistance.

PM Shehbaz encouraged public officials to perform their duties for the country and nation to the best of their abilities. Later, he expressed his optimism that they would be able to guide the country out of the current difficulties.

In the meantime, Quaid Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) gave the party's leaders and workers instructions on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Marriyum said Quaid Nawaz Sharif had directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the President of PMLN, to set up a parliamentary board.

She said Nawaz asked the party leaders and workers to contest the election in Punjab with full passion, confidence, strength and preparations.