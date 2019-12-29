Islamabad may host OIC foreign ministers' meet on Kashmir, India's new citizenship law: Report  

After issuing a statement voicing concerns about India's Muslim minority after the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, it appears, is going the extra mile to reward Pakistan for missing the Kuala Lumpur summit earlier this month.

The OIC foreign ministers are likely to meet in Islamabad and on the agenda are Kashmir and the new citizenship law in India.

Saudi's foreign minister, who is currently in Islamabad, is believed to have conveyed Saudi Arabia's decision to the Pakistani government.

Sources in Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said that meeting could take place in April 2020. The specific dates will depend on the availability of the foreign ministers of all the member nations.

Interestingly, the proposed meeting on Kashmir did not feature in the Pakistan foreign affairs ministry's statement which goes to show that both countries realise how difficult it is to get the OIC bigwigs on-board.

Neither Saudi nor any of the OIC members have officially confirmed the meeting.

The question is what impact will this have on India's relation with the kingdom. Earlier Saudi had backed India on its decision to abrogate Article 370. Saudi also conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest civilian honour back in 2016.