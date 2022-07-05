Is Pakistani rupee so worthless that this cop in Karachi demanded goats and cow as bribe?

The Pakistani rupee's depreciation and widespread police corruption are deteriorating continuously, hitting new lows every day. An instance of bribery that occurred recently in Karachi demonstrates this point. Police in Pakistan are frequently feared, and anyone who doesn't have the necessary connections runs the risk of being asked to pay bribes or being subjected to extortion.And because the value of the Pakistani rupee (PKR) is declining, corrupt officials appear to be choosing to accept farm animals as bribes in order to appease their insidious nature.

A person in Karachi was asked to pay a police officer bribe with two goats and a cow. ARY News reported that a police officer working out of Karachi's Ferozeabad police station had asked a citizen for a bribe in order to look into a matter.

According to the report, this citizen's home was recently fired upon; he reported the incident to the authorities. The police officer tasked with looking into the shooting event at the citizen's home is reported to have told the resident that if he wants an investigation, he should give two goats and a cow. On June 23, 2022, the citizen filed the case.

With a decline of around 16.5 percent versus the US Dollar and a ranking of last among 13 peers, including the Japanese Yen, South Korean Won, and Bangladesh Taka, the Pakistani Rupee was Asia's worst-performing currency in 2022. ×

Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently experiencing a period of economic crisis. Due to massive debt payments, Pakistan's current account and trade deficits remain in the negative. The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have decreased to low level.

Pakistan's finances were in danger even before the most recent political upheaval. The nation borrowed billions of dollars from China, Saudi Arabia, and international lending organisations in 2019 and 2020.

Pakistanis are seeing rising food and fuel prices, similar to those in other nations that depend on imports, such as Ghana and Sri Lanka. Foreign exchange reserves, which were once used to cover imports like food and fuel, have decreased.

Due to rising import prices, Pakistan is eating up its foreign exchange reserves faster than initially planned. The nation risks going bankrupt if nothing is done to address the situation.

