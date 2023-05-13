Is Imran Khan to be arrested again? Pak Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's controversial statements on 'ladla'

After Imran Khan got relief in connection with the Al-Qadir University Trust corruption case, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday indicated that the former Prime Minister can be arrested again on 17 May and in a veiled attack on the judiciary said same treatment must be provided to everyone and not just "ladla (blue-eyed boy)."

In conversation with Pakistan's Geo News Sanaullah acknowledged Khan's protective bail and said he will not be arrested till 17 May as the authorities will adhere to the orders.

"The courts can facilitate them but as per the law, we will take action against their anti-state and terror activities," said Sanaullah.

Imran Khan's arrest on 9 May in the corruption case comes after he warned of country-wide protests in case he is arrested again.

Islamabad High Court gave two-week protective bail to Imran Khan on the corruption case. The High Court also asked the authorities to not arrest the PTI chief until Wednesday, 17 May.

Terming the state of affairs in connection to Khan's arrest and the decision of judiciary as "unprecedented", the interior minister said that the same type of treatment must be provided to everyone and not just "ladla (blue-eyed boy)."

Also Read | Portuguese parliament legalises euthanasia for people over 18

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, "There is no example of such judicial decisions and means of facilitation are being invented."

Replying to a question on a possible arrest of Imran Khan with respect to vandalising a key installation in Lahore, Sanaullah said, "We have all the evidence from every single day, we have his speeches. The cases have been filed and are still being filed."

Watch | Exclusive: Talking Tennis with Stefanos Tsitsipas | Sports News × Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Asif had earlier said that there is a possibility of emergency if the situation persists. The internet services are also down. On this, Sanaullah added, "It will take some time to arrest the miscreants who set fire to people's houses and it is possible that the internet services might be blocked till then." WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×