Iran won't allow IS presence on Afghan border, says President Ebrahim Raisi  

In a stern message, President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Saturday that Iran will not allow the Islamic State group to establish a presence on the country's border with Afghanistan.

While winding up a visit to Tajikistan, Raisi said, "We will not allow terrorist organisations and IS to set up next to our border and strike other countries and the region."

The president told state television, "The presence of IS in Afghanistan is dangerous not only for Afghanistan but also for the region."

Calling for a government with representation for all Afghans, Raisi said on Saturday, "A government belonging to only one ethnic or political group cannot solve Afghanistan's problems."

Belonging almost entirely to the Pashtun ethnic group, Afghanistan's new rulers have formed a government composed entirely of Taliban.

After the withdrawal of Western troops and the Taliban seizing control, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi had earlier called for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country. He hoped it can help the return of peace to the region.

Raisi had said the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government 'as soon as possible', while speaking on state TV on Saturday.

"A government should be established there, which is elected by the votes and the will of the people," Raisi said.

"The Islamic Republic has always sought peace and calm in Afghanistan, and an end to bloodshed and fratricide, and the sovereignty of the people's will. We support a government elected by the Afghan people," he added.

