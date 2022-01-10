Iran to assist India in transporting aid to poverty-stricken Afghanistan

Iran will be assisting India in providing aid to Afghanistan which has been hit by a humanitarian crisis. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made this offer during a telephonic conversation with the Indian with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Amir-Abdollahian, during the coversation, said, "Regarding Afghanistan, Amir Abdollahian stressed the need to form an inclusive government in the country. He also referred to India’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announcing measures and cooperation by the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer this aid in the form of wheat, medicine and Covid-19 vaccine to the country."

A wide ranging conversation with my Iranian colleague, FM @Amirabdolahian .



Discussed the difficulties of Covid, challenges in Afghanistan, prospects of Chabahar and complexities of the Iranian nuclear issue. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 8, 2022

India has recently committed to providing the Afghan people with 50,000 MT of wheat, medications, and Covid vaccines as the nation continue to battle an economic crisis since the Taliban takeover.

The ministry of external affairs in a release said, "The government of India has committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of the COVID vaccine and essential life-saving drugs."

Since the Taliban took over, the humanitarian crisis is worsening in the country. This is leading to an impending danger for women and minority groups, in addition to other locals. There is another "looming crisis" that has been caused by the suspension of funds that used to come in from international groups and other countries.

Last month, India sent 1.6 metric tonnes of medicine to Afghanistan via Kam airway. Taliban welcomed the supplies as Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson of the Taliban foreign ministry, said, "We appreciate the arrival of two tonnes of Indian-assisted medicine to Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul."

(With inputs from agencies)