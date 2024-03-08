India's top diplomat meets Taliban representative in Kabul

An Indian top diplomat met Afghanistan's Taliban government's 'foreign minister' Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul. The Taliban claimed that the both sides discussed ties between the two nations in terms of economic cooperation, connectivity, and the jihadist threat posed to Afghanistan by the Islamic State (Khorasan) group.

JP Singh, the joint secretary who heads the division for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran in India's External Affairs Ministry met Muttaqi on Thursday (March 7).

India does not formally recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul. India's External Affairs Ministry has given no official word on the meeting.

After the Taliban replaced the US-backed and democratically-elected Ashraf Ghani government in August 2021 following the complete withdrawal of the Western forces, the Indian embassy in Kabul closed. In June 2022, India sent a "technical team" of officials to be based in Kabul and reopened its Embassy.

India also sent its first consignment of earthquake relief assistance to Afghanistan, where more than 1,000 Afghans were killed in an earthquake outside the city of Khost.

Since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Indian diplomats have met Taliban leaders in Afghanistan and at neutral venues such as the Qatari capital Doha.

Taliban spokesperson claimed Muttaqi and Singh discussed Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters, fighting the Islamic State (Khorasan), and tackling corruption.

Muttaqi said that India's humanitarian assistance is in line with the Taliban's "balanced foreign policy", and added that Kabul "seeks to strengthen political [and] economic relations with India as an important actor in the region".

Muttaqi also asked India's representative to facilitate the issuance of visas to Afghan businessmen, medical patients, and students.

The Taliban spokesperson quoted JP Singh as saying that New Delhi is interested in expanding political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan and enhancing trade via Iran’s Chabahar port.

While India's Union Budget this year included an allocation of ₹200 crore for Afghanistan for 2024-25, New Delhi is reportedly concerned about the diversion of funds and the absence of any mechanism to monitor the use of the aid.