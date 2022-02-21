Indian women married in Nepal will no longer have to go to court as government changes law

The government of Nepal has made a change in the laws related to the marriage of Indian women to Nepalese citizens.

The open border between India and Nepal results in hundreds of marriages of Indian women to locals of Nepal every year.

However, the process of getting citizenship after the marriage was cumbersome as one had to make rounds of the court to make a marriage certificate.

Important to note that the previous government of Nepal had curtailed the political and social rights of Indian women.

Apart from that, the Indian women married to a Nepali citizen had to make a strict law like waiting for seven years to get a certificate of citizenship.

However, after much opposition, the seven-year law had to be withdrawn. Now the Deuwa government of Nepal has made another law for Indian women marrying in Nepal.

Turmoil in Nepal

Meanwhile, the South Asian nation's is facing turmoil as police in Kathmandu fired teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters opposed to a US-funded infrastructure programme that was presented in parliament for ratification on Sunday, witnesses and officials in Nepal's capital said.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a US government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide $500 million in grants to fund a 300-kilometre electricity transmission line and a road improvement project in Nepal.

Government officials said the grant will not have to be repaid and has no conditions attached, but opponents say the agreement would undermine Nepal's laws and sovereignty as lawmakers would have insufficient oversight of the board directing the infrastructure project.