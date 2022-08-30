Indian PM Modi expresses grief at Pakistan flood situation, reports suggest country might extend assistance

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, on Monday, extended his condolences to the victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan and said he was "saddened" by the situation in the country. He also said that he hopes normalcy will be restored soon in the neighbouring country.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022 ×

Reports also suggest that the Modi government is planning to send humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. If the move happens, this will be the first such assistance to Pakistan on account of a natural disaster since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

The UPA government had earlier extended assistance to Pakistan for the floods in 2010, and for the earthquake in 2005.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had said that they are open to importing vegetables and other edibles from India after the floods destroyed crops across the country, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,000 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million in Pakistan. The country's Planning Minister on Monday said the estimated damage from the floods stands at more than $10 billion, adding the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of man-made climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)