Indian passenger plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

An Indian passenger plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi after a passenger on board suffered a cardiac arrest.

Indigo flight 6E1412 was coming from Sharjah and was bound for Lucknow. The passenger who suffered cardiac arrest was declared dead on arrival.

Indigo in a statement to WION said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team."

"We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family," Indigo added.

The plane was at the Karachi airport for two hours before leaving for Ahmedabad.

In the past also such instances have taken place with Indian flights making an emergency landing in Pakistan in similar circumstances.