Indian man gets visa to visit Pakistani brother separated during Partition

An Indian man who was separated from his family after a partition was granted a visa by Pakistan's High Commission.

Sika Khan's brother, Muhammed Siddique, was separated during the partition of Punjab in 1947, when a portion of Punjab was given to Pakistan.

Sika Khan stayed in India's Punjab, but his brother moved to Pakistan's Punjab, to Faisalabad.

"Today, the Pakistan High Commission issued a visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique, and other family members in Pakistan. The two brothers, separated in 1947, were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, "Pakistan’s High Commission in India said in a post.

Sika Khan was a toddler when the subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan in 1947, and he was separated from his elder brother Muhammed Siddique and other family members.

Because of the efforts of a renowned Pakistan-based YouTube channel, Punjabi Lehar, which highlighted their tale, the two brothers were able to communicate with each other via video call in 2019.

Photos of an emotional reunion of the two brothers thanks to the Kartarpur Corridor went viral recently.

Earlier this month, on a visit to the Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, the same YouTube channel arranged a meeting between the brothers.

Traveling through a special cross-border corridor allows Indian nationals to visit the Sikh shrine without requiring a visa.

On both sides of the border, a video of the two brothers embracing while fighting back tears went viral.



