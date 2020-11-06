Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane meets Nepal PM Oli 

Nepal's Prime minister KP Sharma Oli met Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane today.

During the meeting, PM Oli said that Nepal and India have a long-standing "special relationship" while expressing confidence that there was good friendship between Nepal and India and that the issues between the two countries would be resolved through dialogue.

The Indian army chief had earlier toured religious places in the country and had gifted medical equipment including ICU ventilators to field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari last week and was presented a sword and scroll during the function with PM Oli present during the function. Indian ambassador Vinay Kwatra and senior officials of both countries were also present during the meeting.

India and Nepal relations were strained after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road connecting Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May. Nepal had protested the inauguration claiming that it passed through its territory.

Nepal then published a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories as Nepal's parliament approved the new political map of the country.

India protested stating that "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims was "untenable" and it violated the understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.