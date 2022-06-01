India, Pakistan have a lot to gain from mutually beneficial trade: Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, has stated that Islamabad is seeking alliances for its geoeconomic policy, particularly inside the region, which appears to include New Delhi.

In an interview with Turkish media outlet Anadolu Agency ahead of his three-day visit to the country, he was responding to a question concerning commerce with India, according to Dawn. Sharif, on the other hand, arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for the visit.

Shehbaz stated that as part of its transition from geo-strategy to geo-economics, Pakistan is looking to form alliances based on connectivity, particularly within the region.

"Pakistan and India have a lot to gain from mutually beneficial trade," he said as quoted by Dawn. "We are cognisant of the economic dividends that can be accrued from a healthy trade activity with India," the Prime Minister said further.

Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after taking power in Pakistan in early April, emphasising his wish for peaceful relations with India and the resolution of all outstanding concerns.

This follows Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory sentiments to Pakistan's newly elected president at the time. According to ARY News, Sharif thanked PM Modi for congratulating him and stated that his country wants peaceful and constructive relations with India.

"We want excellent ties with India," Sharif declared in his first address to the National Assembly after being sworn in, "but lasting peace is not conceivable unless the Kashmir question is settled."

On Tuesday, India and Pakistan completed and signed the Permanent Indus Commission's annual report for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022.

The Indus Water Treaty has weathered both wars and a standstill in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Uri, Pathankot, and Pulwama terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir have strained relations between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi stating that negotiations and terror cannot coexist.

