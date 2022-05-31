India, Pakistan backchannel talks continue

India and Pakistan's backchannel talks continue at the security establishment level, something that has been on since November/December 2020. Both sides have been meeting in a third country, sometimes in Europe and sometimes in West Asia. Last year also saw such engagement, something that has been seen as a line of communication between the two sides.

Earlier this year, it is learnt both sides had a conversation once in a third country. It is understood that there has been an increased eagerness from Pakistan's side to engage India in a constructive manner. However, the Indian side has been maintaining a tough stance on terror and Kashmir reportedly.

This comes even as Pakistan has announced the appointment of a trade minister at its high commission in Delhi, two times a Pakistan delegation has been to India this month -- first for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO Regional Anti-Terror Structure or Rats meet, then visit for Indus water talks. The 2-day Indus water talks in Delhi continue even as Pakistan's Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah sat for talks with India's water commissioner AK Pal. The pilgrim's movement between the two sides has also been opened and continues.

Important to remember that the November/December 2020 talks played a key role in the February 2021 India Pakistan joint statement that reaffirmed the continuity of the ceasefire pact of 2001.

In a breakthrough development last year, India and Pakistan have agreed to lower the temperature at the line of control with "strict observance" of the 2003 ceasefire pact with both the militaries issuing a rare joint statement. The Joint Statement issued simultaneously said, "both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021".

India and Pakistani ties since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have gone in downhill. The attack that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary men was perpetrated by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed. After India removed special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the situation had gone further downhill with people to people contact being suspended by Islamabad.

