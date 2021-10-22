India funded Jaynagar-Kurtha cross-border rail link handed over to Nepal

The Jaynagar-Kurtha cross-border rail link, built with Government of India's assistance was handed over to the Government of Nepal, the Embassy of India announced on Friday.

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Renu Kumari Yadav, attended the occasion.

Also read | Monsoon floods and landslides kill 101 people in Nepal

A statement from the Embassy said the 34.9 km Jaynagar-Kurtha section is a part of the 68.72 km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail link being built under Government of India grant assistance of NPR 8.77 billion.

"This section was earlier a narrow gauge rail link between Jayanagar and Bijalpura. There are total eight stations and halts on the Jaynagar-Kurtha section, which include the historically important city of Janakpur," read the statement.

It said this would be the first broad gauge cross-border rail link between India and Nepal, once it is operationalised. This is expected to further boost trade and commerce activities, as well as people to people linkages between the two countries.

Cross-border rail linkages are an important facet of India-Nepal Development cooperation, which include Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail link and Jogbani-Biratnagar (18.6 km) rail link, both being constructed under Government of India grant assistance.