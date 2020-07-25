India, Bangladesh relation based on history, secularism, says Indian envoy to Dhaka

Highlighting the closeness and connectivity between India, Bangladesh, Indian Envoy to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das has said that "bilateral relations have transformed significantly" under the leadership by both sides and "it has reached new heights".

The Indian envoy speaking at an event organised by ORF & CRI virtually, said, "Our relations are based on history, language, secularism and several other commonalities and it uniquely forged in the liberation war of Bangladesh".

This year is being celebrated as Mujib Borsho by Bangladesh to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Indian PM Modi joined the celebrations virtually amidst the COVID pandemic.

Highlighting the neighbourhood first policy amidst the COVID pandemic, Envoy Ganguly said, "Bangladesh's importance in India's neighbourhood first policy, is significant. It converges, it synergises with India's act east policy"

Adding, "Bangladesh has a key role to play in realising India's act east policy, particularly as a crucial bridge in India's cooperation and integration efforts in south-east Asia"

Four railway lines connect India with Bangladesh for freight, with bulk come from Petrapole-Benapole line. From 5th May, 242 freight trains carrying essential commodities like onion, chilli, rice, ginger came to Bangladesh with "India able to prevent shortages of commodities" in the crucial month of Ramazan amidst COVID pandemic, the Indian envoy said, pointing out to India's role.

India has also started container service to Bangladesh. The first-ever container cargo from Kolkata via Bangladesh's Chattogram port reached India's Northeast--to Agartala last week.

