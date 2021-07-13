In symbolic end to war, US general departs Afghanistan

The US general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, relinquished command at a ceremony on Monday and quietly left the country, a symbolic end to America's longest conflict while Taliban insurgents gain momentum.

Miller, America's last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, climbed aboard a helicopter and lifted off from the military base in Kabul that long had been the nerve center for the two-decade-old war effort.

President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the US military mission for August 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict triggered by al Qaeda's attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

About 2,400 US service members have been killed in Afghanistan and many thousands have been wounded.

Addressing a small group of US and Afghan officials, Miller vowed to remember lives lost in the fighting and called on the Taliban to halt attacks that have given them control of more territory than at any time since the conflict began.

"What I tell the Taliban is they're responsible too. The violence that's going on is against the will of the Afghan people, and it needs to stop," Miller said.

US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, whose Florida-based Central Command oversees US forces in hot spots including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, flew into Kabul to underscore America's future assistance to Afghan security forces, albeit mostly from overseas.

"You can count on our support in the dangerous and difficult days ahead. We will be with you," McKenzie said in his address.

Speaking separately to a small group of reporters, McKenzie cautioned that the Taliban, in his view, were seeking 'a military solution' to a war that the United States has unsuccessfully tried to end with a peace agreement between the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government.

"We need to see some gesture from the Taliban here that they're not just completely intent on winning the military victory," McKenzie said.

"We're at a crossroads period right now in the history of Afghanistan." He said provincial capitals were at risk and added the Taliban appeared interested in taking Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and the Taliban birthplace. While voicing confidence in Afghan forces, he also warned of the consequences a Taliban victory could have for the people of Afghanistan.

"If this government is overthrown, if the Taliban prevail, I think we're going to expect a return to medieval standards here in Afghanistan, particularly in the domain of women's rights, human rights, education and so many other things," he said.

Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib acknowledged problems resupplying over-stretched Afghan troops but told reporters that planning was under way to focus the war effort on "where we needed to defend the most."

McKenzie will be able to authorise US air strikes against the Taliban through August 31 in support of Ghani's Western-backed government. But after that, the Marine general said that when it comes to US strikes in Afghanistan, his focus will shift squarely to counter-terrorism operations against al Qaeda and Islamic State.