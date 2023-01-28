In a rare public appearance, Sri Lanka's Gotabaya attends Republic Day celebrations at India House

A rare public appearance was made by Sri Lanka's deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he attended the celebrations of India's Republic Day at India House in Colombo.

The event was attended by Rajapaksa, as he was seen mingling and chatting with other guests and even posing for photographs.

The event was also attended by Rajapaksa's brother and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as well as incumbent Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Various diplomats, businessmen and journalists were also invited to the celebrations. Since last year, when Gotabaya was forced to step down after massive protests, the deposed president has been staying away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Parliament was prorogued on Friday by the government till February 8, when a special address will be made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which is backed by the Indian government, as well as other issues related to Tamil community.

The Parliament's current session has been ended by President Wickremesinghe so that a new parliamentary session can be re-opened on February 8.

Wickremesinghe’s office stated that the current session has been ended by the issuance of a special gazette by the president.

“Accordingly President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to ceremonially inaugurate the 4th session of the 9th Parliament at 10 am on February 8,” the release stated.

Wickremesinghe earlier also announced his willingness to implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which will provide political autonomy to the country's minority Tamils.

The president said that a special parliamentary address will be made by him on February 8, which will incorporate the implementation of 13A and other issues which concerns the Tamils like the release of lands which have been held by authorities for military purposes.

The policy statement will deal with “new policies, new laws and acts proposed to be implemented for the betterment of the country, irrespective of party, colour or caste discrimination”, stated the release.

(With inputs from agencies)

