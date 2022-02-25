In a first, Hindu army officer Kelash Kumar promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Pakistan army

In a first, an army officer from Pakistan's minority Hindu community, Kelash Kumar, has become the first man to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. This is not the first time Kumar has made history, in 2019, he became the first-ever Hindu major in the Pakistan army and was then posted in the Ministry of Defence.

He comes from the Tharparkar district of Sindh province and joined the Pakistan army as a captain after completing his MBBS from the Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences (LUMHS), in Jamshoro.

Not just this, but Kumar has also been awarded the Tamgha-e-Difa, Tamgha-e-Baqa and Tamgha-e-Azam for his services.

He also served in the army operation Al-Meezan and was also a part of operation Raah-e-Nijat in Swat against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Several took to social media for congratulating Kumar on his achievement.

"All the minorities living in Pakistan have equal facilities and rights. Be it religious rites or education, everyone is free according to religion. An example of this is that Kelash Kumar becomes 1st Lieutenant Col of Pak Army from Hindu Community," wrote a person on Twitter.

Another person wrote, "History in Making Kelash Kumar becomes the first #Hindu officer to have been promoted as Lieutenant Colonel in #PakArmy. Congratulations, Kelash!!!"

Bundles Congrats dear Lt Col Dr Kelash Kumar as first ever Hindu Officer reaching to rank in Pak Army ...