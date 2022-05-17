Imran Khan's aide says phones containing videos naming conspirators stolen

After Pakistan's top ruling party leader, Maryam Nawaz, demanded proof of the alleged "assassination plot," an aide to Imran Khan said that his two cellphones, which contained video recordings and the names of all individuals supposedly plotting to kill him, had been stolen.

Khan alleged on Saturday that a "plot" to assassinate him was being hatched in Pakistan and overseas, warning that if anything happens to him, the perpetrators will be revealed through a video message he recently made and stored in a safe place.

"On the one hand, Imran Khan was given no protection, and on the other hand, two of his phones were taken," PTI leader and former special assistant to the now-former premier Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted.

Gill, however, without naming anyone, also said, "You are completely confused. The video statement recorded by him is not to be found on these phones."

According to Gill, the robbery occurred at the Sialkot airport after the cricketer-turned-politician left for a rally in the city on Saturday. Khan, who was deposed by the opposition in a no-trust vote last month, warned at the event that 'conspiracies' were being devised against him both inside and outside the country.

Imran Khan, the PTI's leader, has accused the US of masterminding' his demise in collusion with Pakistan's opposition. The charges have been routinely dismissed by both the US and the opposition.

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, succeeded Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)