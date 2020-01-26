Imran Khan draws flak for saying his Davos trip was funded by businessmen friends 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under severe criticism for saying that two businessmen foot the bill for his recent Davos trip.

Speaking at a corporate-funded event in Davos called 'Pakistan Breakfast' Khan said that his trip was funded by two businessmen namely Ikram Sehgal and Imran Chaudhry.

The two businessmen reportedly forked out $ 450,000 for the trip.

While khan was trying to portray himself as being frugal in times of economic hardship not everyone in the country shares his sentiments.

While former Pakistan ambassador Abdul Basit called it a bad and avoidable precedent while another prominent Pakistan media personality Waj S Khan called the move unacceptable and said the move was embarrassing for Pakistan.

Back in 2012, former Pakistan prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani spent more than $ 450,000 on his trip to Davos.

Similarly Nawaz Sharif spent close to $ 762,000 in 2017.

According to a press release by the Pakistan government, Imran Khan's trip was supposed to have cost the exchequer just 68,000 dollars, considerably less than his predecessors.