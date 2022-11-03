Imran Khan assassination attempt: Ex-Pak PM 'out of danger'; protests erupt across Pakistan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is "out of danger" and stable after being shot in the leg two to three times at a political rally on Thursday (November 1). While massive protests have erupted in different parts of the country as supporters of the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party show anger over the shocking incident that killed one and injured 13 people.

The cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from government in April after a no-confidence motion, and ever since he has railed against the establishment and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, calling it a "conspiracy".

Several PTI party officials were hit by the spray of gunfire and Khan escaped with a bullet wound to his right calf. The firing was aimed at their modified container truck as it slowly drove through a thick crowd near Gujranwala.

In an update on his health, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of Shaukat Khanum, where Khan was operated, said that the former PM is stable. He added that the bullet fragments remain and he was taken to the operation theatre. Dr Sultan also said that the bullet has chipped one of his Tibia bones and that the doctors will make a detailed statement later.

PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar in an exclusive message after the "assassination attempt" on Khan said that the former PM has named three suspects who could be behind today's attack.

Umar said: "Shortly before this video, Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf. He said that he had received some information earlier as well. He said that he believes three people were involved in the attack."

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry said that it was a "planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan". On his official Twitter handle, the former information and broadcasting minister said, "It was a well-planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the assassin planned to kill Imran khan and leadership of PTI, it was not 9 MM it was burst from automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was narrow escape."

The Punjab police said in a statement that one person was killed and at least seven have injured. As reported by Pak media, the deceased has been identified as Muazzam Nawaz.

Video of Imran Khan's attacker was leaked and shared online

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the attacker had been taken into custody. Meanwhile, a confession video of the alleged was circulating on social media platforms.

"I did it because (Khan) was misleading the public, I tried to kill him, I tried my best," said the alleged attacker who was shown with his hands tied behind his back in what appears to be a police station.

Pakistani media reports stated that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, had taken notice of the leaked video.

Elahi gave the Punjab police Inspector General (IG) instructions to take disciplinary actions against the officers. The station house officer (SHO) and several staff members of the involved police station were suspended as a result of the leak of the suspect's confessional statement, according to ARY News.

In a statement, the chief minister claimed that all of the police station employees' mobile phones had been seized and would be subject to a forensic examination.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.