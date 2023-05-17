Imran Khan asked to appear before Pakistan Army-run anti-graft agency

Pakistan Army-run National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sent a call-up notice to the ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, asking him to cooperate with its probe into the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former cricket star-turned-political heavyweight has been asked to appear before the NAB on May 18, 2023. Imran Khan arrest row: Further relief for PTI chief The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended bar on Khan's arrest till May 31.

The development came after the public prosecutor asked for more time to provide court with information about the cases filed against the 70-year-old politician.

Last week, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan's release four days after he was arrested by Punjab Rangers inside Islamabad High Court. Following Supreme Court's intervention, the Islamabad High Court granted him bail in the case. Pakistan unrest: Relief for other PTI leaders too The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday also ordered the release of PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan, declaring their arrest "unlawful".

The PTI leaders were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 following the violent protests in the country after Khan’s arrest. Imran Khan deems PTI leaders' arrest 'illegal' Meanwhile, the PTI chief Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the 'illegal arrests and abduction' of various leaders of his party and listed out their names, which includes PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umar and former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari.

He also termed the arrests of the female PTI workers as 'barbaric' and cited that they are put in jails in 'inhumane conditions'.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister demanded the immediate release of these women and brought the matter to the attention of international human rights organisations.

Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers triggered massive unrest in Pakistan, leaving several dead and hundreds wounded.

In 75 years of its existence, Pakistan has seen multiple military-backed establishments in power.

Country's democratically-elected governments, however, have struggled to finish their terms. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed its five-year term.

