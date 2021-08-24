Imposing sanctions on Taliban will be counterproductive: China

China said on Tuesday that slapping sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan would be harmful, and urged the international community to support the country's opportunities for good change.

“Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign country. The United States and its allies should learn from the lessons of history, reflect and act prudently on issues related to Afghanistan,” said Wang Wenbin, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson.

“Imposing sanctions and pressure at every turn cannot solve the problem and will only be counterproductive.”

When asked about the G7 leaders' proposal to put further sanctions on the Taliban, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that implementing sanctions and applying pressure will not solve problems.

The international community should encourage and work for the positive developments of the Afghan situation, support peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, and assist the nation to improve people's livelihood and enhance its ability to achieve self-development, he said.

On Monday, Wang hinted that China would increase financial aid to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, saying that China would play a "positive role" in assisting the war-torn country despite international pressure to halt funding to Kabul until the Afghan militant group changed its hardline religious policies.

