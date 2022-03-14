I didn't join politics to know the prices of aloo and tamatar: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In the midst of Pakistan's record-breaking inflation, Prime Minister Imran Khan declared on Sunday that he did not enter politics to learn about the 'aloo and tamatar' process.

Speaking at a rally in Hafizabad, Punjab, Khan expressed confidence that Pakistan would set new development milestones in the coming year and a half.

"I didn't enter politics to know the prices of potatoes and tomatoes. I joined it for the sake of the country's youth... This country will break records in terms of development in the next one-and-a-half years, "Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The remarks of Pakistan's prime minister should be evaluated within the context of the country's ongoing inflation and unemployment crisis, which began in August 2019.

The 69-year-old former cricketer believes that if Pakistan is to become a great nation, it must embrace the truth he has preached for the past 25 years.

Khan's comments come only days after the country's opposition parties filed a no-confidence vote in him in the National Assembly.

Opposition leaders are set to meet on Monday at the home of Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to discuss the details of the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan.

(With inputs from agencies)