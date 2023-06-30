Human rights situation in Myanmar is 'alarming', says UN

The United Nations (UN) said on Friday (June 30) that humanitarian and human rights situation in Myanmar has plunged to 'alarming levels'. The agency blasted Myanmar's ruling military junta for actively preventing life-saving aid from getting through.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup in 2021. The military ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The military regime then embarked on crackdown on opponents. The fighting between the two sides has ravaged many parts of the country.

The military "continues to prioritise its aims over all other considerations", UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing.

"Myanmar's overall humanitarian and human rights situation has deteriorated to alarming levels, exacerbated by the military's strategy to prevent life-saving humanitarian aid from reaching those who desperately need it," added Shamdasani.

"The military has operated as if those providing aid are helping those opposed to their rule, rather than respecting their need for protection and facilitating their access and assistance to the civilian population in a time of crisis".

Shamdasani said restricting aid needed after Cyclone Mocha in May has brought "further suffering and misery"

Intentional obstruction or denial of humanitarian assistance may amount to gross violations of international human rights law, and serious violations of international humanitarian law.

A report on the Myanmar situation has been produced by UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

Turk is due to present the report to the Human Rights Council on Wednesday. The situation in Myanmar The military junta has killed and injured thousands of civilians as it destroyed goods and infrastructure necessary for survival. This included food, shelter and medical centres.

In the aftermath of the military coup in Myanmar, an estimated 1.5 million people have been internally displaced. Approximately 60,000 civillian structures have reportedly been burned or destroyed.

More than 17.6 million people are in need of some type of humanitarian assistance. This comes to one-third of the overall population.

"Between February 2021 and April 2023, credible sources verified that at least 3,452 persons have died at the hands of the military and its affiliates," the report says.

Furthermore, "21,807 individuals were arrested, and 5,839 convicted without any respect for judicial guarantees. Additionally, 154 have been sentenced to death and four known to be executed".

