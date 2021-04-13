Hospitals in Lahore almost out of oxygen supply amid rising COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus disease has severely affected Pakistan’s healthcare system and the situation is worse than last year, a senior official of the Pakistan government revealed.

Pakistan’s death toll surged to 15,619 on Tuesday as the country reported over 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Lahore, several hospitals have almost run out of oxygen supply due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to a report of Geo News, there are about 1,100 coronavirus patients in various government hospitals of Lahore who need oxygen, while almost 250 patients are put on a ventilator.

"The situation is bad and hospitals are utilising the available oxygen but if cylinders are not supplied to the hospitals within the next two or three hours, the situation will take a turn for the worse," said Mayo Hospital's Chief Executive in charge of coronavirus wards, Dr Asad Aslam.

Moreover, government hospitals in Lahore is almost out of oxygen supply as protesters blocked roads across Pakistan, reported Geo News.

Residents of various cities were stuck in traffic jams today as a religious party held its protest in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and other cities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Punjab Nabeel Awan appealed to protesters of a religious party, who have blocked the roads, to cooperate with the authorities so that oxygen cylinders could be delivered to government hospitals in a timely fashion.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan had recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day in the current year.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 114 people died from COVID-19 on Saturday. This was the sixth time in a row that the coronavirus induced deaths crossed the 100 mark in a single day.

