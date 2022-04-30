Hamza Sharif, son of Pakistan PM, takes charge of country’s most powerful province

Hamza Sharif, son of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge of Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday (April 30). Pakistan's Punjab region wields maximum power in Pakistani politics. With Shehbaz Sharif as PM of the country and his son in-charge of Punjab, the politically influential Sharif family has a firm grip on several power centres.

Nepotism and cronyism are deeply entrenched in the Muslim-majority nation of more than 220 million people, with power mostly shared between two families -- the Sharifs and the Bhuttos -- for much of Pakistan's history

Hamza Sharif's ascent to power has come just a few weeks after cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's ouster from prime ministerial office.

The region's governor and a Khan loyalist refused to swear in the new chief, elected by the provincial assembly, forcing Lahore High Court to step in.

"Today a month-long political crisis in Punjab has come to an end," the 47-year-old Sharif told reporters after he was sworn in.

"I will seek guidance from the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and will take coalition partners into confidence."

The Sharif family, including three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the brother of the new prime minister, have been embroiled in countless corruption and money laundering allegations -- and Hamza Sharif is no exception.

The family deny the accusations and argue they are politically motivated.

