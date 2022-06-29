Grand project: Finally, Bangladesh unveils multipurpose bridge on Padma River

Padma Bridge, which is Bangladesh’s biggest infrastructure project till now, was finally inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday. The much-awaited bridge will give a big boost to the nation’s development index. It will also improve India’s connectivity to Dhaka through road, rail and ports. The design and construction of the Padma Bridge is the achievement of several people and organisations, said Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, director of the project. This multipurpose bridge has been built over Padma River. It is a two-level road-rail bridge. It is currently the longest bridge in the country.

The Padma Bridge’s design was made by AECOM of New Zealand. The design work of the bridge began in 2009 in Hong Kong in collaboration with North West Hydraulic Consultants of Canada, ACME International of Australia and ACE Consultants Limited of Bangladesh. The AECOM team designing the bridge was led by a British citizen, Robin Shyam.

The travelling distance to Dhaka from the Indian border at Benapole will now get reduced by over 70 km by road. The travel time will also be shortened by 4.30 hours. The journey time from Kolkata to Dhaka by train will also be reduced by half.

(With inputs from agencies)